N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN are the Drink Champs. In this episode we chop it up with the legends Common and Pete Rock!

These two legends don’t need an introduction but Common & Pete Rock sit down and share their journey.

Common & Pete Rock shares stories of creating their new album “The Auditorium Vol. 1.”.

The guys talk about battles in hip hop, landing movie roles and much much more!