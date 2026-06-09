Mixtape: Conway The Machine – I Heard You Paint Houses

Conway The Machine and DJ Whoo Kid reconnect for I Heard You Paint Houses. A gritty new mixtape built on sharp freestyles and classic street-gems. Conway leans into that atmosphere without turning the project into a costume piece. Across the tape, he sounds locked into the raw mechanics of the format, heavy references, grimy pockets, and that unmistakable Buffalo pressure in his voice. DJ Whoo Kid’s presence gives the release an old-school mixtape charge.

You can stream I Heard You Paint Houses in its entirety below.