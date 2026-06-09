Mixtape: Conway The Machine – I Heard You Paint Houses

June 9, 2026

Conway The Machine and DJ Whoo Kid reconnect for I Heard You Paint Houses. A gritty new mixtape built on sharp freestyles and classic street-gems. Conway leans into that atmosphere without turning the project into a costume piece. Across the tape, he sounds locked into the raw mechanics of the format, heavy references, grimy pockets, and that unmistakable Buffalo pressure in his voice. DJ Whoo Kid’s presence gives the release an old-school mixtape charge.

You can stream I Heard You Paint Houses in its entirety below.

Spread the love

Related posts:

Album Stream: Conway the Machine & Jae Skeese – Pain Provided Profit Music Video: Sauce Walka & Conway The Machine – Dangerous Daringer Album Stream: Conway the Machine Presents Drumwork: The Album New Music: Conway the Machine & Conductor Williams ft. 7xvethegenius – Flame Album Stream: Westside Gunn, Conway The Machine & The Alchemist – Hall & Nash 2: The Original Version Music Video: Conway The Machine – BMG
Tagged:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

error: Content is protected !!