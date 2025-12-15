Music Video: Conway The Machine – BMG

Conway The Machine pulls one of the heaviest cuts off his new album with an official video for his track “BMG”. Off of his freshly released new album You Can’t Kill God With Bullets. The title spells it out “B.M.G. (Black Man Is God)” and Conway raps like he’s got something to prove and nothing left to lose. The video is directed by KeeseDoesShit. Conway shares the screen with different versions of himself, cutting between tight performance shots and scenes that feel like he’s literally arguing with his own conscience.

Watch the “BMG” visual below.