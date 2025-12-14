Video: Gillie & Wallo267 – MILLION DOLLAZ WORTH OF GAME (EPISODE 356) w/ POOH SHIESTY

Fresh out and back with Million Dollaz Worth of Game, Pooh Shiesty pulls up for his third appearance on the podcast and keeps it all the way real. The Memphis rapper sits down with Gillie Da King & Wallo267 to reflect on his time in prison, the lessons he learned while being locked in, and how that experience changed his mindset moving forward.

Pooh talks about what prison taught him, how he’s approaching life and music differently, and what fans can expect next from him now that he’s back home. He also gives the guys an exclusive look at his crazy car collection and shows off a few hard-earned plaques, proving the grind never stopped.