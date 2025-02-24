Video: Gillie & Wallo267 – MILLION DOLLAZ WORTH OF GAME (EPISODE 314) w/ AJ Brown

World champion and Birds wide receiver AJ Brown stops by the Million Dollaz Worth of Game studio to chop it up with Gillie Da King and Wallo267.

After the big game, AJ discusses everything from dealing with media criticism, the balance between winning and stats, and ranks his all-time favorite wide receivers. You won’t want to miss his hilarious Jalen Hurts impression and how he defends his teammate, Quez Watkins, from Gillie. Don’t miss this episode filled with laughs, insights, and championship vibes.

Congratulations to AJ Brown on his World Championship win!