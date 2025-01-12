Video: Gillie & Wallo267 – MILLION DOLLAZ WORTH OF GAME (EPISODE 308) w/ DEION “COACH PRIME” SANDERS

Wallo & Gillie link up with one of their favorite people in the world, Coach Prime.

Deion Sanders sits down to discuss his groundbreaking second season with the Colorado Buffaloes. Coach Prime opens up about the challenges, triumphs, and transformative moments that have taken Colorado football to new heights.

He also gives us a sneak peek into the highly anticipated new season of Coach Prime on Amazon Prime Video, offering fans an inside look at his journey both on and off the field