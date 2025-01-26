Video: Gillie & Wallo267 – MILLION DOLLAZ WORTH OF GAME (EPISODE 310) w/ SAUCE WALKA & THE SAUCE FAMILIA

In this episode of Million Dollaz Worth of Game, Wallo & Gillie head to Houston to sit down with the one and only H-Town legend, Sauce Walka. The creator of Sauce shows off his lavish lifestyle, flexing $200K in cash, a fleet of luxury cars worth millions, and a team that’s not playing any games!

Sauce Walka also introduces us to some of the TSF crew including Peso Peso, Sosamann, Xanman, Sauce Gohan, Rizzoo Rizzoo, Sauce WoodWinnin, Yung Smoody, and more.

Sauce Walka drops some serious game for all the independent artists and his blueprint for success in the music industry.

