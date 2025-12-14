Video: N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN – Drink Champs w/ Erick Sermon



N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN are the Drink Champs. In this episode we chop it up with the legends, Erick Sermon!

Straight from Art Basel, The Green-Eyed Bandit himself, Erick Sermon, pulls up to the table for a classic, unfiltered conversation that bridges eras of hip hop. From his legendary run with EPMD to shaping the sound of the ’90s and beyond, Sermon dives deep into the stories, the studios, the successes, and the struggles that molded his iconic career. N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN pour up heavy while Erick breaks down the early Def Jam days, his chemistry with Parrish Smith, and the creative zone that birthed timeless records.

Sermon also opens up about producing for heavyweights like Redman, Method Man, LL Cool J, and Jay-Z, sharing behind-the-scenes gems only a true architect of the culture could drop. He speaks candidly about navigating the music business, overcoming personal battles, and staying relevant in an ever-changing industry. The episode is packed with laughter, raw truth, and that signature Drink Champs energy—stories that get funnier as the drinks get stronger.

Whether you’re a lifelong E-Double fan or discovering the depth of his legacy for the first time, this episode is a masterclass in hip hop history straight from one of its most influential creators. A must-watch for every real head.