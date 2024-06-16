Video: N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN – Drink Champs (Episode 414) w/ DJ Charlie Chase

N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN are the Drink Champs. In this episode we chop it up with the legendary DJ Charlie Chase!

A founding member of the Cold Crush Brothers, DJ Charlie Chase shares his journey in hip-hop.
During the 80’s Charlie Chase played a key role in establishing Latinos as a contributing force in the early hip-hop culture that was developing in The Bronx.

Charlie shares stories of being featured in the first hip-hop movie ever made, “Wild Style”, being inducted in the Technics DMC DJ Hall of Fame and much much more!

