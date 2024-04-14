Video: N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN – Drink Champs (Episode 405) w/ Stephen A. Smith

N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN are the Drink Champs in this episode the champs chop it up with the legendary, Stephen A. Smith! Media giant Stephen A. Smith joins us for a conversation you don’t want to miss! Stephen A. shares his journey and professional evolution.

Stephen A. Smith gives his take on Hip-Hop’s current battle between Kendrick Lamar and Drake. Stephen A. shares stories of working with ESPN, his support for Beyoncé and much more!

Stephen A. Smith shares stories of Donald Trump, LeBron James, the challenges he’s faced in his career and much much more!