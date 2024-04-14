New Music: Drake – Push Ups

Drake takes on the entire industry with his highly-anticipated diss track, “Push Ups”. There was a few leaked versions floating around but this is the official version. Drake takes aim at his current opps including Kendrick Lamar, Future, Metro Boomin, The Weeknd, and Rick Ross. “Push Up” was leaked on the heels of many shots recently taken at Drake including Kendrick Lamar’s verse on “Like That” off of Future and Metro Boomin’s We Don’t Trust You. and The Weeknd’s jab on “All To Myself” from Future and Metro’s follow-up, We Still Don’t Trust You which also included shots from A$AP Rocky.

Check out Drake’s full diss below.

Drake “Push Ups” Diss Track (Final Version, CDQ) pic.twitter.com/hJ8k92KpuS — Modern Notoriety (@ModernNotoriety) April 13, 2024