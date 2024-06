The legend Ghostface Killah from Wu-Tang Clan links up with the guys in New York. The OG’s talk rap now vs rap then, how Wu-Tang burnt Jay-Z for $500, and Killah’s long time homie Grant Williams joins the show. Grant was exonerated last July from a 1996 shooting in Staten Island. Grant was wrongly convicted but still served 23 years in jail. Wallo and Grant bond over jail food and compare it Ocean Prime….smh!

