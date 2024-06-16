Music Video: Memphis Bleek – Durag Bleek

Memphis Bleek returns with his brand new single, “Durag Bleek”. Produced by Just Blaze and directed by Shula The Don. Bleek hangs in a lavish crib in Miami where he speaks on his come up and his current grind.

Watch the “Durag Bleek” video below.

