Album Stream: Drake Releases Three New Albums: “Iceman”, “Habibti” & “Maid Of Honour”

May 15, 2026

Drake turns his Iceman rollout into a triple release with three new albums: Iceman, Habibti, and Maid of Honour. Iceman carries the weight of the long-teased return, while Habibti and Maid of Honour widen the scope of the drop instead of simply playing like leftovers from the same session. Featuring guest appearances by Future, 21 Savage, Sexyy Red, Central Cee, Popcaan, PARTYNEXTDOOR, Molly Santana, Loe Shimmy, and more. Production credits include Boi-1da, Ovrkast, Riot, DJ Frisco954, and additional contributors

You can stream all three albums in its entirety below.

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