Home Music Video Music Video: Rowdy Rebel – Dead Man Music Video Music Video: Rowdy Rebel – Dead Man August 9, 2026 Rowdy Rebel taps David Shaw to direct the official video for “Dead Man”. Darrel L. Jackson and Bangerz Music produced the track, while IG Visualz shot the clip. Watch the “Dead Man” video below. Spread the love Related posts: Video: N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN – Drink Champs (Episode 343) w/ Rowdy Rebel Music Video: Rowdy Rebel ft. DBoyLo – We On It Music Video: Rowdy Rebel – Rob Who? Music Video: Juelz Santana ft. Meek Mill, Jim Jones & Rowdy Rebel – Boyz N Da Hood