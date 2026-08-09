EP Stream: Lil Uzi Vert – Maverick “Almost Forever”

Lil Uzi Vert marks his 31st birthday with the surprise eight-song Maverick “Almost Forever” EP. A canceled festival set turned into an unexpected release day for Lil Uzi Vert. With his Lollapalooza appearance called off as storms moved into Chicago. The timing also reaches back through Uzi’s catalog. Maverick “Almost Forever” arrived exactly ten years after The Perfect LUV Tape and almost two years after Eternal Atake 2. The EP continues the independent chapter Uzi opened late last year.

Stream Maverick “Almost Forever” in its entirety below.

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