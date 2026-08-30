Young Thug and Young Stoner Life introduce YSL’s newer generation across the double album Slime Language 3, with guest appearances by Future, Travis Scott, Lil Baby and more. Slime Language 3 returns to a series that previously had Gunna co-billed alongside Young Thug, but this third entry documents a very different YSL orbit. Tezzus, diamond*, 1300SAINT and iyrus are pushed forward alongside a wider ØWay-connected cast, turning the project into a showcase for the circle Thug has assembled around the label now.

You can stream Slime Language 3 in its entirety below.

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