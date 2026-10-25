N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN sit down with JasonMartin and Glasses Malone for a new episode of Drink Champs. The guys break down their work behind the scenes and on camera for the Snowfall spinoff series, The Drop. They also talk about how they got an unreleased Nipsey Hussle verse for the theme song in just one week. Plus, Glasses Malone shares wild stories about Chris Brown, Birdman, and how he really feels about the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle. Throughout the conversation, they explain LA street politics, checking in, and West Coast hip hop history.



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