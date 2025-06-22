Video: N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN – Drink Champs (Episode 458) Rock The Bells Takeover

N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN are the Drink Champs. In this episode we chop it up with the legend himself, LL Cool J and Rock The Bells family!

Get ready for a special Drink Champs: Rock The Bells Edition, featuring LL Cool J and the whole Rock The Bells crew. N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN take a virtual trip into New York City, where the iconic LL returns as festival host, celebrating the legacy of hip‑hop with an unforgettable panel of guests. Expect legendary stories and fresh takes from Roxanne Shante, Too Short, Scarface, Redman, Freeway and more!

LL breaks down the Rock The Bells movement, showin’ love to the pioneers and new wave alike. It’s about legacy, longevity, and liftin’ the culture up. And you know the champs ain’t holdin’ back—this one got real laughs, real tears, and real talk.

So pour up, light somethin’, and tap in. This ain’t just a podcast—it’s a celebration of hip hop, hosted by the ones who lived it.