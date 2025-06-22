Video: Gillie & Wallo267 – MILLION DOLLAZ WORTH OF GAME (EPISODE 331) w/ JOEY BADA$$

This week on Million Dollaz Worth of Game, we sit down with a true staple in the rap game—Joey Bada$$.

From his early days with Pro Era to becoming one of the most respected artists in the game, Joey has always moved with intention. Now, he’s leveling up again—making major waves in Hollywood as one of the dopest young actors on TV.

We talk to the Brooklyn native about the evolution of hip-hop, his transition into acting, and what’s next for him creatively. Don’t miss this one—it’s packed with game, insight, and classic New York energy.