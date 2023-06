N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN are the Drink Champs. In this episode the Champs chop it up with the one and only, Davido!

American-born Nigerian singer, songwriter and record producer, Davido, shares his journey. Davido shares stories of leaving America to Nigeria, his rise in the music industry and much more.

Davido talks about dealing with fame, wealth, relationships and much much more!