N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN are the Drink Champs. In this episode the Champs chop it up with the legendary group, De La Soul!

Joined by members Posdnuos & Maseo the guys share stories of their journey and more.

De La shares stories of their legal battle with Tommy Boy Records, stories of Afrika Bambaataa and memories with group member Trugoy the Dove 🕊️ 🙏