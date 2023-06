Babyface is the next living legend to appear on NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert. WIth Chanté Moore, Avery Wilson, and Tank providing backup, Babyface goes through some of his decades long career performing his classics “Whip Appeal”, “Take A Bow” and some of the tracks he’s written for others “Two Occasions”, “Not Gon’ Cry”, “Can We Talk” and more.

Watch the full performance below.