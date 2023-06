BLK ODYSSY drops off his new album DIAMONDS & FREAKS. Similar to his previous project it is a concept album presented as an erotic novel by both Bootsy Collins and poet and Griselda affiliate Keisha Plum that tells the story of a man blinded by his own lust. featuring 15 new tracks and contributions by Rapsody, The Alchemist, KIRBY, Cory Henry, and more.

You can stream DIAMONDS & FREAKS in its entirety below.