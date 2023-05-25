Home New Music New Music: BLK ODYSSY ft. KIRBY – You Gotta Man New Music New Music: BLK ODYSSY ft. KIRBY – You Gotta Man By Cyclone - May 25, 2023 BLK ODYSSY keeps the new music rolling as he links up with KIRBY for his latest release “You Gotta Man”. BLK sings of his love for another woman even though he has a girl. You can stream “You Gotta Man” below. BLK ODYSSY · BLK ODYSSY & KIRBY – YOU GOTTA MAN Spread the love RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR New Music: BLK ODYSSY – ODEE Music Video: BLK ODYSSY ft. Bootsy Collins – Honeysuckle Neckbone