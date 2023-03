Babyface teams up with Ari Lennox to give fans the official video for their collab “Liquor”. Directed by Jean Estene, in the clip Babyface works at the bar of The Peppermint Club as Ari delivers a sensual performance on the stage. “Liquor” is just one of the collabs off Babyface’s album, Girls Night Out.

Watch the “Liquor” video below.