It’s that time of year as the official announcement for Dreamville’s annual Dreamville Festival. Drake, Usher, and Burna Boy along with J.Cole serve as this year’s headliners for the two-day festival, which takes place at Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh, North Carolina on April 1 and 2.

Usher will headline the day one with performances by Lil Durk, Ari Lennox, City Girls, Sean Paul, Jessie Reyez, Key Glock, SiR, EARTHGANG, Lute, and Omen.

The second day will be headlined by Burna Boy, Drake & J.Cole with performances by Bas, JID, Cozz, Summer Walker, GloRilla, Waka Flocka Flame, and Mario.

Tickets for the Dreamville Festival 2023 are on sale now at Dreamville’s official website.