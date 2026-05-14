Music Video: Jay Worthy ft. Boldy James & TAJ – Rosie Perez

May 14, 2026

Jay Worthy, Boldy James and TAJ pull “Rosie Perez” out of Once Upon A Time: The Soundtrack and give it a new visual push. The track is built around a smooth, low-lit loop that leaves plenty of room for each voice to work. Worthy sounds right at home in that pocket, moving with the calm confidence. Boldy brings the colder edge, locking into the beat with his usual precision, while TAJ helps shape the hook into something that sticks without softening the record’s street-level tone.

Watch the “Rosie Perez” video below.

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