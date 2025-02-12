Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip, Melyssa Ford & Marc Lamont Hill (Episode 799) “Belt 2 Ass”

The latest episode from the JBP kicks off with the room’s reactions to the Eagles beating the Chiefs in the Super Bowl (2:22) before getting to their thoughts on this year’s commercials (22:45). Kendrick Lamar’s halftime performance has received a mixture of reviews (30:20), the internet brings back the potential for Lil Wayne’s involvement which leads the crew to discuss logical choices for next year (1:10:03), and another video of Kodak Black surfaces (1:28:42). Also, Marc Lamont Hill shares his opinion of the Kanye West tweets (1:40:49), the latest in tariff news (2:31:17), and much more!

Sleeper Picks:

Joe | Brandy“Borderline” & Chris Brown“Do Better”

Ice | Ty Dolla $ign (feat. Kanye West) – “Wheels Fall Off”

Parks | DJ Premier & Roc Marciano“Armani Section”

Ish | A-Lex“Casual”

Melyssa | Big Hit, Hit-Boy, & Ty Dolla $ign“Slow Your Roll”

Marc | BlakRoc (fest. Billy Danze, Jim Jones & Nicole Wray) – “What You Do to Me”

The Joe Budden Podcast · Episode 799 | “Belt 2 Ass”
