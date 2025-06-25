Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip Melyssa Ford & Marc Lamont Hill (Episode 837) “Blackout The Numbers”

The JBP begins its latest episode with their quick thoughts on Summer Jam 2025 (23:55) before turning to the announcement of Cardi B’s new album coming in September titled ‘AM I THE DRAMA?’ (29:16). Kendrick Lamar’s verse on the upcoming Clipse album leaked (54:28) leading the room to discuss the rollout for ‘Let God Sort Em Out’, QueenzFlip addresses Joe’s recent Instagram post (1:24:22), and B. Simone is under fire for recent comments on her podcast as the crew discusses friendship and accountability (1:43:47). Also, reactions to Fanatics Fest, Tyrese Haliburton’s injury in Game 7 of the NBA Finals (2:35:20), Kevin Durant’s trade to Houston (2:50:05), the JBP shares its thoughts and prayers with T. Rex (2:58:05), the Diddy prosecution rests their case after six weeks of testimony (3:01:40), and much more.

