Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip, Melyssa Ford & Marc Lamont Hill (Episode 805) “Support The Lie”

Beaten and battered from their recent basketball outing, the JBP kicks off the latest episode discussing how their bodies are feeling days later (3:07) before sending their condolences to Angie Stone’s loved ones following her tragic passing (33:30). The crew then turns to the Oscars 2025 (45:25) which includes Adrian Brody & Halle Berry’s kiss (52:20) as well as some criticism surrounding Zoe Saldana (1:00:23). Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis and Lamont Roach Jr.’s fight over the weekend (1:27:30), Sixers Paul George says he’s taking a break from podcasting to focus on the rest of the season (1:44:32), and **SPOILER ALERT** reactions to the ‘Paradise’ season finale on Hulu (1:53:30). Also, Notorious B.I.G.’s catalog is reportedly on sale which leads to a conversation on IP, being blackballed, and life’s roadblocks (2:08:51), the latest on Anthony Edwards status as a parent brings the room into a discussion on patriarchal designs & culture (2:50:43), and much more!

Sleeper Picks:

Joe | dvsn“One in a Million”

Ice | Jim Jones“Back in My Bag”

Parks | 6ix, KYLE, & Blu (feat. Buddy & Like) – “Firmament”

Ish | Bryson Tiller“Play It Off”

Melyssa | Col3trane & Chase Shakur“Crocodile Tears”

Marc | Vertical Hold“Seems You’re Much Too Busy”

The Joe Budden Podcast · Episode 805 | “Support The Lie”
