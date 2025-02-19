Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip, Melyssa Ford & Marc Lamont Hill (Episode 801) “0-5 Zone”

Celebrating 10 years of the JBP! The crew begins the latest episode discussing their Valentine’s Day (41:10) before turning to NBA’s All-Star Weekend as the room discusses its downfall (56:11). Kendrick Lamar makes Hip-Hop history again (1:25:30), L.A. Reid talks about the ‘mythical button’ in the music industry during his R&B Money interview (1:36:29), and The Roots Picnic 2025 lineup has been announced (2:28:40). Also, the case against JAY-Z has been dismissed with prejudice (2:52:48), a debate over the term ‘happy wife happy life’ (3:05:50), Part of the Show (3:21:03), and much more!

Become a Patron of The Joe Budden Podcast for additional bonus episodes and visual content for all things JBP! Join our Patreon here: www.patreon.com/joebudden

Sleeper Picks:

Joe | SZA (feat. Kendrick Lamar) – “Babylon”

Ice | 5th Ward“Sauce Walka”

Parks | Black Milk & Fat Ray“ELDERBERRY”

Ish | Savannah Cristina“Worthy of Love”

The Joe Budden Podcast · Episode 801 | “0-5 Zone”
