Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip, Melyssa Ford & Marc Lamont Hill (Episode 791) “Dude Code”

The JBP kicks off their latest episode as Elliott Wilson walks back his comments about Cam’Ron () before the crew dives into the latest on the back and forth between Cam & Jim Jones (). Marc Lamont Hill is watching the Lebron & Drake relationship unfold () which leads the room to discuss guy code (), Liangelo Ball gets a deal from Def Jam (), and the price gouging in LA following the wildfires (). Also, Jimmy Butler’s financial battle over child support (), Beanie Sigel using AI to assist with his voice (), and much more!

Sleeper Picks:

Joe | Teddy Swims (feat. Givēon) – “Are You Even Real”

Ice | Eminem & Royce da 5’9” – “Take From Me”

Parks | Ransom – “Where To”

Melyssa | Benji. & Spillage Village (feat. Will Juergens & Cam Chambers) – “Terms & Conditions”

Ish | Avara – “PARADIGM (Sped Up)”

Marc | Bad Bunny (feat. Dei V & Omar Courtz) – “VeLDÁ”