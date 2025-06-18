Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip, Melyssa Ford & Marc Lamont Hill (Episode 835) “The Devils Breakfast”

The latest episode from the JBP features the whole crew who recaps their Father’s Day weekend (15:55) before turning to a resurfaced clip of Melyssa Ford & Steve Harvey from around 2007 (27:57). R. Kelly was hospitalized after an alleged overdose in prison (39:35), Drake calls out Canada Politician Jagmeet Singh (47:27), and protests taking place across the U.S. leads into Andrew Cuomo vs. Zohran Mamdani in the New York race for Mayor (56:05). In new music, the JBP reacts to the next Clipse single ‘So Be It’ (1:19:35) which includes shots from Pusha T aimed at Travis Scott (1:26:32), changes to Tha Carter VI (1:48:28) & a new album from EST Gee (1:51:32), and Joe shouts out 2 Chainz for his work on the ‘Red Clay’ soundtrack after his latest record with Ne-Yo (1:56:30). Also, the new Will Smith song ‘Pretty Girls’ divides the room (2:28:25), the 2025 top-ranked earning streamers list has been released by Forbes (2:39:55), Stephen A. Smith is under fire for playing Solitaire at the NBA Finals (2:47:50), NBA lottery pick Ace Bailey has reportedly refused to work out for a handful of teams (2:57:05), Part of the Show returns (3:08:54), and much more!

Sleeper Picks:

Joe | DESTIN CONRAD – “JUMPIN’”

Ice | Arsonal da Rebel – “Wasn’t His Turn”

Parks | Rasheed Chappell & Mickey Blue (feat. Dyani Star Myles) – “More Time”

Ish | &Jack Dine Tone Stith – “Letting You Run”

Melyssa | Syamali – “California Rain”

Marc | Lil Wayne (feat. Future & Lil Baby) – “Momma Don’t Worry”