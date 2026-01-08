New Music: Reason – Don’t Play With My Heart

January 8, 2026

Reason returns with a quick-hit single titled “Don’t Play With My Heart”. The track is direct, unfiltered, and gone before you can overthink it.

You can stream “Don’t Play With My Heart” below.

