Chiiild is set to release his upcoming album Better Luck in the Next Life on March 3. Here is his new single “Antidote”. He had this to say about the record:

“’Antidote’ is about being enamored by a person. It describes the infatuation of watching someone live life optimistically and simply wanting a piece of that because they symbolize the light for you. It is a representation of the idea that this person could save me from any emotional or physical struggle.”

You can stream “Antidote” below.