We’re back to celebrate 50 years of Hip-Hop and joined by our family, Reason. First, we let Reason respond to the TDE controversy over this past week. Then we discuss the 10 year anniversary of Kendrick’s “Control” verse and revisit the Reason/Logic’s beef. Meanwhile, Rory and Demaris were at the Hip-Hop 50 show at Yankee Stadium. Rory met his childhood hero, The Captain, Derek Jeter. Then we discuss Drake and Bobbi Althoff’s alleged falling out after unfollowing each other and pulling down YouTube content. Then we move into politics (kinda). Obama is getting outed by an ex-girlfriend. It’s time for voicemails. In the spirit of Reason rapping about his relationships we offer relationship advice to today’s callers. Tune in as the guys and Reason discuss all of this + more!

