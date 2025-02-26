Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip, Melyssa Ford & Marc Lamont Hill (Episode 803) “One More Dance”

The latest episode of the JBP kicks off with the crew discussing Meek Mill’s tax problems (24:45) before moving to news of former NFL wide receiver Steve Smith Sr. being at the center of infidelity allegations (35:00). Ne-Yo’s baby mother rips his polyamorous lifestyle (51:50), Rolling Stone is back with another bad list (1:24:05), and Freddie Gibbs seemingly disses J. Cole following his latest release ‘cLOUDs’ leading the cast to debate whether or not Cole should engage (1:29:49). Also, Kash Doll and Asian Doll trade shots online (1:52:12), Rihanna says she’s working on a new album (2:18:24), Tripp Fontaine breaks his silence regarding ‘Tonight’s Conversation’ (2:33:10), Marc Lamont Hill reacts to MSNBC cancelling Joy Reid’s evening show (2:48:40), Part of the Show (2:58:05), and much more!

Become a Patron of The Joe Budden Podcast for additional bonus episodes and visual content for all things JBP! Join our Patreon here: www.patreon.com/joebudden

Sleeper Picks:

Joe | Tempest“Stop Playing”

Ice | Benny the Butcher & ILL Tone Beats “36 Ounces and a Mercedes”

Parks | RJ Payne & Erick Sermon“RIGHT CROSS”

Ish | LÉA THE LEOX “IFY”

Melyssa | Zyah Belle“1-800 Heartbreak”

Marc | THEY.“Rotation”

The Joe Budden Podcast · Episode 803 | “One More Dance”
