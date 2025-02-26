Video: NEW RORY & MAL (Episode 348) J Cole “cLOUDs” Reaction, Steve Smith Saga, & Worst Songs on Classics

Time Stamps:
0:00 – Intro
5:38 – Weekend recap
8:43 – Finding a mate
12:01 – J. Cole’s new record
17:56 – Gangster title debate
19:32 – J. Cole’s credibility
26:53 – Rapping abilities compared
30:00 – Cole’s response strategy
36:01 – Cole’s retirement plans
39:46 – Rap battles discussed
45:35 – Michael’s flawless work
48:00 – Engagement farming tactics
50:20 – Concept of terrible songs
55:07 – Bad song review
56:41 – Flawless rap albums
59:00 – Worst song debate
1:04:40 – Joint project discussion
1:06:51 – Wiz’s comeback
1:09:13 – Chris Brown collaboration
1:13:46 – Media training advice
1:16:29 – Reason’s new project
1:20:46 – Nick’s album update
1:22:48 – Ticket discussion
1:24:40 – Baby D’s date
1:27:20 – Funeral jokes
1:32:50 – Cheating discussions
1:35:01 – Sexting revelations
1:39:00 – IUD comments
1:43:01 – Cheating discussion
1:45:39 – Text message scandal
1:48:41 – Celebrity affair revealed
Want MORE Rory & Mal? Sign up for Patreon!
/ newrorynmal
Leave a Reply