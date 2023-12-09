Video: NEW RORY & MAL (Episode 224) Blame OF & Gambling

Calling all Barbs (Mal) it’s Pink Friday. Why does this rollout feel different? Has it been quiet for Nicki? We discuss the state of female rap. Adjacent to rap, Rubi Rose meets her top OF spender. This leads to a discussion about obsessive culture, gambling, and profiting off serious addictions. In a more traditional way of getting a woman’s attention Cam’ron slid into Nia Long’s DM’s following her divorce (hey stink). Rory and Demaris take a detour to discuss the parallels between this exchange and ‘The Best Man’ movies. Who do you want your significant other to act like? Jonathan Majors had high standards for his former snow princess. We discuss if this is race baiting. In more Diddy news, Suge Knight shares an old photo that leaves us asking, why? Then we discuss the additional accusations on Diddy and his first response. It’s time for voicemails. This is a relationship ready to implode. So much cheating is happening. Tune in as the guys discuss all of this + more!

Time Stamps:

00:00:00 – Start

00:00:43 – Meditating Mal

00:06:15 – Invasion of Privacy vs Pink Friday

00:07:45 – Women Rap Beef

00:09:20 – Rubi Rose OF sub spends 90k on her

00:23:37 – Cam’ron shooting his shot at Nia Long

00:36:47 – The Book of Las Lap

00:45:51 – Jonathan Majors wanted his ex gf to act like Michelle Obama

00:54:32 – Suge Knight releases photo diddy’s son justin combs

00:59:46 – Puff Denies all allegations

01:12:23 – Voicemails

