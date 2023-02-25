The Big D is back with his new rollout! The guys share their thoughts on Trump’s nuclear take, while Rory continues to prove he can rap. We stay in nuclear politics with Kim Jung Un’s sister, Hilary blowing a 3-1 lead, Pearl Harbor (including the movie), and more unidentified “floating” objects. Too much politics talk…let’s get back to music. Rory calls Daniel from DVSN after he set twitter “ablaze” after stealing a fan from her man during his NY show (R&B is back) Meanwhile, rap continues to go through it. YSL Woody’s confession tape is released which leaves Rory and Mal in disagreement. Finally, we recap NBA All Star weekend and praise our new white savior Mac McClung after he salvaged the dunk contest. Thus ending February with Rory and his people back on top. Tune in as the guys discuss all of this + more!

