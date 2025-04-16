Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip, Melyssa Ford & Marc Lamont Hill (Episode 817) “More Mt. Rushmore’s”

Tax season has arrived as the JBP opens the latest episode discussing their past dealings with the IRS while continuing to shoot jokes at each other (). QueenzFlip shares his attempt to get into the Vybz Kartel show over the weekend (), Blue Origin’s all-female flight launches to edge of space (), and the room dives into their Mount Rushmore of white rappers (). Joe asks the room their thoughts on the continued feud between 50 Cent & Ja Rule (), Wallo’s message to Black-owned businesses (), and Ish & Joe continue to argue about their past bets (). Also, a rumor that Taylor Swift will star in a remake of ‘The Bodyguard’ (), the latest in the Karmelo Anthony case (), are you allowed to put ‘best pu$$y ever’ on a birthday cake (), Joe says Rum Nitty is the best current battle rapper (), and much more!

Sleeper Picks:

Joe | SiR (feat. Maeta) – “OUT OF MY HANDS”

Ice | Tory Lanez – “Rather You Than Me”

Parks | Boldy James & V Don – “Dr. Demento”

Ish | Jake&Papa – “Floating”

Melyssa | Ari Abdul – “Worship”