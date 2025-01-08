Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip, Melyssa Ford & Marc Lamont Hill (Episode 789) “Good Mouth Skin”

The JBP returns to their studio in the latest episode as Joe begins with sharing the story behind his recent absence (24:00). The crew then dives into the Fox Sports lawsuit involving Skip Bayless, Joy Taylor, & others (1:07:22) which leads to a topic on sleeping with your coworkers (1:46:00) and power dynamics in relationships (1:59:00). In new music, the room shows love for The Ball Brothers and their new ‘Tweaker’ record (2:16:55), Joe & Ice share their thoughts on Drake’s ‘Fighting Irish’ Freestyle (2:20:55), and Lil Baby’s new album ‘WHAM’ (2:39:45). Also, who have you been honored to share your time on earth with (3:02:44), Catch Steak has permanently closed locations in LA & NY (3:07:30), Squid Game Season 2 (3:21:44), and much more!

Become a Patron of The Joe Budden Podcast for additional bonus episodes and visual content for all things JBP! Join our Patreon here: www.patreon.com/joebudden

Sleeper Picks:

Joe | Lloyd“Player’s Prayer”

Ice | Albee Al (feat. Jadakiss, Freeway, & Benny the Butcher) – “Hood Olympics (Remix)”

Parks | Bad Bunny“NUEVAYoL”

Ish | AremitRo$“U & I”

Melyssa | Hablot Brown“MINUTE”

The Joe Budden Podcast · Episode 789 | “Good Mouth Skin”
