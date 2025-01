On This episode of Million Dollaz Worth of Game, we are giving you a preview of our new show “INTROS with GILLIE & WALLO”.

We shine a light on Rio Da Yung OG, a rising star in rap. He was released from prison December 2024 after serving over 3 years. He has killing it since he got out. Check out this exclusive interview and be on the look out for “Intros with Gillie & Wallo”.