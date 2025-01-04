Video: NEW RORY & MAL (Episode 333) Joey Bada$$ Claims ‘King of NY’; Lebron Shows Love To Kendrick

Time Stamps:
0:00 – Intro
2:20 – Pimp my ride
4:30 – Optimism entering the new year/2025 reflections
10:00 – Elliot Wilson as a guest/ Cam and Mase
18:45 – Defining journalism within the hip-hop and podcasting industry
26:20 – New Years traditions
31:10 – Joey Bada$$’s new record ‘The Ruler’s Back’
34:08 – Rap disses/what qualifies as a diss
38:30 – The King of New York
53:50 – LeBron James turns 40
56:30 – LeBron raps a Kendrick track & Drake unfollows him
1:01:40 – What record would the podcast hosts rap to clear out a room
1:08:21 – The iPod era/handheld device nostalgia
1:16:37 – New Orleans truck attack & Las Vegas cybertruck explosion
1:19:56 – Queens nightclub shooting
1:20:50 – Voicemails (Having too deep of a relationship with your partners kid)
1:27:00 – Complex relationship dynamics & second marriages
1:42:00 – Outro
