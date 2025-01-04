Video: NEW RORY & MAL (Episode 333) Joey Bada$$ Claims ‘King of NY’; Lebron Shows Love To Kendrick

Time Stamps:

0:00 – Intro

2:20 – Pimp my ride

4:30 – Optimism entering the new year/2025 reflections

10:00 – Elliot Wilson as a guest/ Cam and Mase

18:45 – Defining journalism within the hip-hop and podcasting industry

26:20 – New Years traditions

31:10 – Joey Bada$$’s new record ‘The Ruler’s Back’

34:08 – Rap disses/what qualifies as a diss

38:30 – The King of New York

53:50 – LeBron James turns 40

56:30 – LeBron raps a Kendrick track & Drake unfollows him

1:01:40 – What record would the podcast hosts rap to clear out a room

1:08:21 – The iPod era/handheld device nostalgia

1:16:37 – New Orleans truck attack & Las Vegas cybertruck explosion

1:19:56 – Queens nightclub shooting

1:20:50 – Voicemails (Having too deep of a relationship with your partners kid)

1:27:00 – Complex relationship dynamics & second marriages

1:42:00 – Outro

