Video: NEW RORY & MAL (Episode 329) Can I Touch You?

Time Stamps:

0:00 – Intro

2:31 – Rory Takes His Daughter to See Santa

4:45 – Recap of NYC Gramercy Theater Show and Meet & Greet Highlights

17:02 – J.Cole’s 10-Year Anniversary Show

22:05 – Tony Buzbee’s Case Against Jay-Z and False Allegations

32:48 – Cardi B and Offset’s Public Breakup Drama

42:00 – Artists at Rolling Loud and Chris Brown’s Potential to Sell Out an Arena

46:00 – Miami Economic Boom (Art Basel & Rolling Loud)

48:00 – Billboard’s Top 10 Miami Anthems

55:00 – Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg Album

1:02:05 – Cooking with Kya & Tiktok shutdown

1:09:06 – Gender-Inclusive Barber Shops

1:16:47 – Colon Cancer Awareness and Prostate Exams

1:23:06 – Chris Rock on SNL and His United Healthcare Monologue/Joke

1:31:04 – Voicemail #1 ( Listeners Boyfriend’s Homoerotic Behavior with Friends )

1:34:39 – Explanation of “Elephant Walk” Hazing Tradition

1:37:44 – Wendy Williams’ Infamous “Gay List”

1:44:00 – Voicemail #2 ( Listener asks Whats the Least Attractive Accent and Top Biggie Features)

1:52:03 – Will Smith’s Rap Career

2:00:17 – Denzel Washington’s Past Robbing People in Mount Vernon

2:03:11 – Stanley Kubrick Films

2:07:12 – J. Cole’s April 7th Speech at Dreamville Festival

