Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ish, Queenzflip, & Melyssa Ford (Episode 788) “What Would Halle Do?”

The JBP recaps their New Years Eve vacation to kick off the first episode of 2025 (13:29) before the crew reacts to Elliott Wilson’s recent criticism of Cam’Ron and his show with Ma$e (43:30). A New Drake Freestyle produced by Conductor Williams hits the internet (1:04:05), the latest in New Orleans (1:30:50) & Queens leads to QueenzFlip’s thoughts about senseless shootings (1:47:00) and the value of industry friendships (1:56:35). Also, Melyssa Ford’s wingwoman skills (2:13:30) and a topic on sugar daddy’s (2:16:44) Joe calls into the show to check on his co hosts (2:28:42), and more!

Sleeper Picks:

Parks | Joey Bada$$ – “The Ruler’s Back”

Ish | Redman (feat. Rah Digga, Naughty By Nature, Queen Latifah, Shaquille O’Neal, Lords of the Underground, Lady Luck, Artifacts, Heather B, Channel Live & Nikki D) – “Lite It Up”

Melyssa | Ambré (feat. Jvck James) – “I’m Baby (Acoustic)”

Emanny | Beyoncé (feat. JAY-Z) – “Déjà Vu”

QueenzFlip | Kes – “Savannah Grass”