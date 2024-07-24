Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip & Melyssa Ford (Episode 744) “Put a Pin In It”

In the latest episode from the JBP, Ish and Ice start with sharing their experience after attending a recent Kevin Hart show (25:30) before the room talks picnic dates as well as using the pod for leverage (45:02). A debate ensues on handling your relationship in front of your parents (54:28), ‘Not Like Us’ has allegedly been banned in Houston (1:15:39), and Joe Biden has dropped out of the 2024 Presidential Race (1:31:54). Also, details on Project 25 (1:38:25), the Director of the Secret Service has resigned following the attempted assassination on Trump (1:47:35), the tragic passing of Sonya Massey (1:54:45), and much more. Become a Patron of The Joe Budden Podcast for additional bonus episodes and visual content for all things JBP! Join our Patreon here: www.patreon.com/joebudden

Sleeper Picks:

Ice | Big Sean – “Yes”

Parks | Grafh, 38 Spesh, Freeway, Peedi Crakk, & Memphis Bleek – “Rocafella Chain”

Ish | Yoko Gold – “Obsolete”

Melyssa | Daley (feat. Marsha Ambrosius) – “Alone Together”