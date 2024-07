Mustard links with Ella Mai and Roddy Ricch on his new single, “One Bad Decision”. Over Mustard’s flip of Wyclef and Mary J. Blige’s classic, “911”, Ella and Roddy speak on a toxic relationship. “One Bad Decision” is the latest release off Mustard’s upcoming album Faith Of A Mustard Seed, which drops July 26th.

You can stream “One Bad Decision” below.