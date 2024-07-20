Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip & Melyssa Ford (Episode 743) “Who TF Y’all Talking To?”

The Bionic Six returns with reactions to the largest IT outage in history (18:15) on Friday morning before turning to new music. The room starts with JT’s album ‘City Cinderella’ (27:08), Childish Gambino’s ‘Bando Stone and The New World’ (37:06), and Big Sean’s album was leaked following his ‘On The Radar’ appearance earlier this week (1:04:25). Also, Schoolboy Q’s show in Toronto gets canceled (1:16:28), Joe reacts to being cursed out online and the narrative around him quitting music (1:40:55), ESPN puts out the top-100 athletes since 2000 (2:37:08), **SPOILER ALERT** the latest episodes of Presumed Innocent (2:49:32) & Mayor of Kingstown (2:58:40), and much more!

Sleeper Picks:

Joe | Blxst – “Selfish Ways”

Ice | Starlito (feat. Tha Landlord, Don Trip, & Propain) – “Ultimate Team/Road to Glory”

Parks | Ransom & MadeinTYO – “SMOKING MIRRORS”

Ish | Ye Ali, Dende & Sidney Gilliam – “Merlot”

Melyssa | Elmiene – “Sweetness”